Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Grisanti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 71,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 58.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 6,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 42,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 86,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $143.73. 11,131,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,837,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.71. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

