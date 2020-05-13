Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $7.79 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,752 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.18. 1,383,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,974,573. The stock has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

