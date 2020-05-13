Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $298,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $55.63. 27,841,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,196,516. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $63.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

