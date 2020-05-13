Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 269 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,257 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $44.03. 14,284,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,846,008. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

