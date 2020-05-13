Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.6% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,864,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.65 and a 200 day moving average of $149.97. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $170.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,344 shares of company stock valued at $15,789,709. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

