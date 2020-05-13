Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Grisanti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth about $100,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 16,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 429,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 89,812,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,182,879. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

