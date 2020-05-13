Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Update

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aviat Networks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Aviat Networks worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNW stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 250,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,105. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $50.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.07. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

