Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Up to $14.74

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.88, but opened at $14.74. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 299,291 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Consumer Edge cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.53 million. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F Robert Salerno bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,761.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

