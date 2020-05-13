Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the April 15th total of 156,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $46,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,257.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 440.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 1,168.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXLA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. 382,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,037. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. Research analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXLA. BTIG Research began coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Axcella Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

