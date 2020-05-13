AXMIN (CVE:AXM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Shares of AXMIN Inc. (CVE:AXM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 77500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 million and a PE ratio of -53.33.

About AXMIN (CVE:AXM)

AXMIN Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and West Africa. The company explores for gold properties. It primarily holds a royalty interest in the Senegal project located in the Birimian belt of eastern Senegal. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

