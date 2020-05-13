AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 503,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of AXGN stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 469,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,199. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. AxoGen has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $338.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXGN. BTIG Research cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 384,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 41.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 551.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 134,920 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 115,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.