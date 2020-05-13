Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Baidu by 1,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $97.47. 3,438,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,642. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. Baidu has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $155.45.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.