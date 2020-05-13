BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.67

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BANCO BRADESCO/S stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,279 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in BANCO BRADESCO/S were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

