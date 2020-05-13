BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the April 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCML. BidaskClub raised shares of BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of BayCom from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their target price on shares of BayCom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BayCom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BayCom by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCML stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,337. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.87. BayCom has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. Analysts predict that BayCom will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

