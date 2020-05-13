Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,933 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,244,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,293,602. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

