Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,671 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE traded down $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.16. 174,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,920. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The company has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

