Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BELFB stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,483. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $103.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.80). Bel Fuse had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 130,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BELFB. TheStreet lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.