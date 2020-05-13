Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

BHE traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. 23,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $710.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 34,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

