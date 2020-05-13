BidaskClub Upgrades Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LULU. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $264.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.03.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $13.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.39. 2,238,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $266.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,946 shares of company stock valued at $140,796,220 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

