bitCNY (BITCNY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39.85 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $39.85 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.16 or 0.02074936 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00088390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00177838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00040930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 29,843,900 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.