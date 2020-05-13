BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 649,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,090. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $401.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.90.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.43 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CFO Gregory Levin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Lynds acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $6,851,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $1,544,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.