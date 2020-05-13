Blacer Coin (BLCR) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00262439 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00449071 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015751 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007115 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000346 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002314 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

