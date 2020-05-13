BlackCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Bleutrade. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $11,643.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016304 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000300 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,947,208 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Upbit, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, CoinEgg and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

