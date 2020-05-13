BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BLACKROCK 2022/COM has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BGIO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.71. 5,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,173. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

In related news, VP Jonathan Diorio bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,500.

BLACKROCK 2022/COM Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

