BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0711 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of DSU traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. 44,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,110. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

