BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BKN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,620. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

