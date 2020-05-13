Blackrock Maryland Municipal to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM)

Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Maryland Municipal has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

BZM remained flat at $$13.40 on Wednesday. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481. Blackrock Maryland Municipal has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $18.74.

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end municipal bond fund. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and Maryland personal income taxes.

