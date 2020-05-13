Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,509. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. Blackrock Muniassets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

