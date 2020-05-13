BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. 10,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,952. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.