BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MFL traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 9,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,565. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

