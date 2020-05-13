Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.

MUH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

