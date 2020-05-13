BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

MUJ stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. 16,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,578. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

In other BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. acquired 2,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $25,289.88. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

