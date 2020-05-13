BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

MVF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. 14,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,612. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

