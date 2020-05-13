Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Fund alerts:

NYSE MYD traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. 10,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. Blackrock Muniyield Fund has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.