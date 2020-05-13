Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYI)

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MYI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,418. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

