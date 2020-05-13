BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MFT)

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,743. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

