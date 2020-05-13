Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

MIY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,502. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

