BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. 25,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,965. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.