BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MYN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,073. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

