BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

MPA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. 1,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,025. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

