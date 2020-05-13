Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MQY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. 1,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,523. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

