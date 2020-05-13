Blackrock Virginia Municipal to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Virginia Municipal alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Virginia Municipal stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. 2,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272. Blackrock Virginia Municipal has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $18.06.

There is no company description available for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Virginia Municipal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Virginia Municipal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.