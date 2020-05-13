Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,733 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,876,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,531. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.95.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

