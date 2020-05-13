Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Citigroup cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

Shares of BA traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.50. The stock had a trading volume of 25,906,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,953,025. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.63 and a 200 day moving average of $274.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

