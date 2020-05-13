Bolivarcoin (BOLI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16.00

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $175,048.94 and approximately $16.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000180 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Profile

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,511,800 coins. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

Bolivarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

