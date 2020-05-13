Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Update

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the April 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,864,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,495,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 658,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,455,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $19.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,366.07. The company had a trading volume of 780,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,215. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,370.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1,762.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 36.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,740.57.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

