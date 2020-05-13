Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Up 22.5% in April

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCLI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,350,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 1,640.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCLI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. 433,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.03. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

