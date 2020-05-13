Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,193 shares during the period. Brink’s makes up about 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.73% of Brink’s worth $71,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCO stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.82. 1,732,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.65. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.80 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

In other Brink’s news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,584. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.38 per share, with a total value of $1,205,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,227,228.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 29,734 shares of company stock worth $1,910,612. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

