Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 157,622 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $23,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after buying an additional 9,447,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.35. 18,917,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,739,995. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $138.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

