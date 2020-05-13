Brokerages Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. Viavi Solutions reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

VIAV traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. 203,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,815. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.53 and a beta of 0.93. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.82.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 332.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 313,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 241,280 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 188.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

